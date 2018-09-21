Chipola Fall Festival is Sept. 27

Chipola’s annual Fall Festival is Thursday, Sept. 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on the lawn in front of the Johnson Center.

The event will move inside the gym in the event of rain. Students will be excused from classes to participate in this fun event.

SGA has some great activities lined up for the day. There will be music, door prizes, and hotdogs and hamburgers for everyone. Several representatives from area universities will attend to share information about their colleges.

There will be relay and tug of war competitions between the clubs to see which one rules the campus.

Everything is free, so come join the fun. Call 718-2308 or come by the Student Activities Office, K-105.