Bennett obit

Mr. Franklin Delano Bennett, 85 of Defuniak Springs, Florida, died on Sunday, September 16, 2018, at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Defuniak Springs, Florida.

Born Thursday, June 29, 1933 in Elkins, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Grover Bennett and the late Josie Clouston Bennett.

Surviving is his wife, Gracie Bennett, sons, Jimmy Bennett of Tallahassee, FL, David Bennett of Tallahassee, FL, Michael Byrd of Ponce De Leon, FL, Kenny Byrd of Defuniak Springs, FL, Ricky Byrd of Ponce De Leon, FL and John Byrd of Altha, FL, daughters, Rita Baxter of Defuniak Springs, FL, Felicia Nobles of Marianna, FL and Debra Lowe of Defuniak Springs, FL; 20 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.