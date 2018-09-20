Chief Judge Elijah Smiley, Senator George Gainer, and court officials to hold press conference Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 11:00 at the Bay County Courthouse, Civil Courtroom, 300 East Fourth Street, Panama City, Florida 32401 to announce the creation of a Veterans’ Court in The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

The 2018/19 Florida Legislature appropriated funds for the creation and support of problem solving courts including veteran and mental health courts. Chief Judge Smiley expresses appreciation to Senator George Gainer for supporting the veterans court initiative.

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit is the home of Tyndall Air Force Base and the Navy Coastal System Station. Tyndall AFB has 20,011 active duty members and is the training center for the Air Force’s newest F-22 Raptor. The 325th Fighter Wing is the largest fighter wing in the Air Force. The Navy Coastal System employs 2000 civilian and military personnel and is a major research, development, test and evaluation laboratories of the U.S. Navy. More than 23,000+ Veterans reside in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit.

Florida Statutes 394.47891 provides authority for the establishment of military and service members’ court programs. The purpose of Veterans Court is to reduce recidivism by emphasizing treatment and rehabilitation as an alternative to incarcerations, while also requiring offender accountability and increasing public safety.

Veterans Court is a voluntary, treatment-based, diversion court program serving military veterans with mental health or substance use disorder diagnoses charged with certain misdemeanor or felony crimes. Veterans Court will enable consideration of the unique nature of the issues related to veterans, the need for appropriate treatment in an environment conducive to wellness, as well as the continuing necessity to ensure the protection of the public. Veterans Court authorizes a judge to expeditiously and efficiently divert veterans with service-related issues into available veteran treatment programs without compromising the safety of the public.

Chief Judge Smiley stated that the quality and nature of the cases in the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit have become more complex and litigation more intense requiring more judicial time.

The Florida Supreme Court 2019-20 Judicial Needs Analysis indicates that the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit has the highest judicial workload per judge in the state at 1.17. Chief Judge Smiley stated that “we have not been as successful as we desire in keeping the Bay Jail Population below the recommended cap despite having conducted 50 plus trials requiring 101 days of judge time between January 2018 and August 15, 2018. Our jury trials increased 34% over fiscal year 2015-16, which is the second highest in the state. We conducted 1,279 probation revocation hearings between January 2018 and June 2018. Our circuit clearance rate is 99.7%.”

The Fourteenth Judicial Circuit has submitted a request to the Florida Supreme Court to certify the need for an additional circuit judgeship. Chief Judge Smiley stated that the additional judgeship would allow our circuit criminal judges more time to:

1. Adequately serve their adjudicative responsibility,

2. Satisfy increasing rule, statutory, substantive, and procedural requirements,

3. Minimize the hazards of constant travel,

4. Improve the perception and delivery of legal service to our citizens, and.

5. Timely resolve felony criminal and circuit civil disputes.

Our Problem Solving Courts (veterans, mental health, and drugs courts) will allow us to divert veterans with service-related issues into available veteran treatment programs without compromising the safety of the public.