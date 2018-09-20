Owens obit

Audy Owens, 61 of Graceville, Poplar Springs Community, passed away on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center following a courageous battle with Leukemia.

Audy was born in Bonifay, Florida, on December 5, 1956. A graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Class of 1974, Audy owned and operated Owens Spreader Service for the past 43 years, which he was known for his dedication and hard work. When not working he loved spending time with all his kids and grandkids. He always had a funny story and contagious laugh, he will be missed by all.

A Celebration of His Life will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Northside Assembly of God Church 1009 North Rangeline Street Bonifay, FL 32425 with Bro. Edwin Bell officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Assembly of God Church in Graceville with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 21, 2018 at Damascus Baptist Church 5083 Hwy. 77 Graceville, FL 32440.

In lieu of flowers family request memorials be made in his memory to Poplar Springs School 3726 Atomic Drive Graceville, FL 32440.

Preceded in death by his parents Dan Clifton Owens and Josie Evelyn Bass Owens, and Millard A. “Goode” Hodges.

Survived by his mama Loma Lou Hodges, wife Becky Owens, Graceville; four children Phillip Owens (Honi), Bonifay, Karen Owens, Murfreesboro, TN, Stefanie Owens Jones (Justin), Michael Owens (Sarah), Graceville; eight grandchildren

Skylar Owens, Maiah Owens, Leah Owens, Lucy Owens, Hunter Jones, Caissen Owens, Logan Owens, Savanna Jones; seven brothers and sisters Herbert Owens (Kai), Bonifay, Clint Owens (Laurene), Buena Vista, GA, Elaine Jones,

Graceville, Gene Owens (Nina), Graceville, Sue Killingsworth (Donald), Slocomb, Kathleen Rust, Noma, Kim Berry (Buddy), Graceville; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.