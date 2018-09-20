Olsen obit

Mr. Raymond Mark Olsen, age 69, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away September 16, 2018 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born August 8, 1949 in Holmes County, Florida.

Raymond was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Leslie Olsen, his mother, Iris Bush Moore, one sister, Miram Faye Brock and one son, Christopher Olsen.

Raymond served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked several years on an oil rig and driving commercial trucks. His favorite thing in life was fishing with family and friends.

He is survived by two sons, Mark Olsen and wife Mary of Chipley, FL, and Benjamin Olsen of NC; best friends, Donald Herring of Vernon, FL, and Kenny Foster of Alford, FL; one granddaughter, Emily Ward and husband Brian; two great-grandchildren, SummerLyn and Larche; several extended family members.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 22, 2018, in the Gully Springs Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing.