October class announcements

AARP SMART DRIVER COURSE

More than 90% of crashes are preventable, according to National Driving statistics. Erich Beck, with AARP, will conduct the AARP Smart Driver Course for county residents. Participants are updated regarding new traffic laws and rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and proven safety strategies.

All participants receive a certificate to provide to their automobile insurer possibly enabling them to receive a discount on their premiums, depending on their carrier’s guidelines.

This program will be offered Tuesday, October 9, 8:30 am to 4:00 pm, at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley. Please pre-register by calling the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-AARP members. Registration fees will be collected the day of the course. For more information, visit www.aarp.org/drive or call Judy Corbus, Washington County Family & Consumer Sciences Extension Agent, 850-638-6265.

MEALS UNDER PRESSURE

PRESSURE COOKING CLASS

Thursday, October 11, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley. Participants will learn the basics of pressure cooking, including the InstantPot, to save time in the kitchen. Registration fee is $5 and includes class materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 or 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.

INTRODUCTION TO FERMENTATION CLASS

Tuesday, October 16, 6:00-8:30 p.m., at the Holmes County Ag Center, 1173 E. Hwy. 90, Bonifay. What do sourdough, yogurt, and pickles have in common? They are all fermented foods. In addition to tasting yummy, fermented foods offer a number of health benefits as well. Join us to learn the science behind the fermentation process. Registration fee is $5 and includes materials. Space is limited. PRE-REGISTRATION IS REQUIRED by contacting the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108, or the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265. University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-547-1108 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least 5 working days prior to the class so proper consideration may be given to the request.