Harrison obit

Jean C. Harrison, 96, of Chipley, FL, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, September 19th, 2018.

She was born to the late William and Mabel Cain on May 9, 1922, in Elba, AL. She moved from DeFuniak Springs, Florida, to Chipley, Florida, in 1968 following her marriage to the late Ulysse Harrison. She retired from the Washington County Clerk of the Court’s office where she enjoyed working for many years. A tireless worker and dedicated member of the First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL, she was a long time teacher of the Young Adult Women’s Sunday School Class and loved singing in the choir. Over the years she enjoyed many of Chipley’s civic and social organizations serving in the past as President of the Chipley Woman’s Club, Worthy Matron of The Order of the Eastern Star, a member of numerous church committees and a member of the Gideon’s Auxiliary. She enjoyed many activities with fishing being one of her most favorites. As was her nature to do for others, when she was no longer able to be physically active in the community and church she crocheted hundreds of blankets for premature babies for the charitable group, God’s Tiny Angels.

She is survived by daughters Sue Kelly of Chipley, FL, and Linda Duct of Alabama; four grandchildren, Richard Toole of Chipley and Tallahassee, Florida; Victoria Camp of St. Augustine, Florida; and Robert and Jerry Hardy of Alabama; five great grandchildren, Owen Harrison Camp of St. Augustine, Florida; Jonathan, Loran, Jeh and Jordan Hardy of Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her late husbands, Jack Kelly (1960) and Ulysse Harrison (2006); and her sister Dorothy Watson.

Funeral services to be held on Friday, September 21, 2018, at 11:00 A.M at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Michael Orr officiating. Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery, DeFuniak Springs, Florida.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.