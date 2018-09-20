Coach Cliff Ellis visits Chipola

Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis recently visited his alma mater Chipola College to watch basketball practice and to meet with new Chipola Coach Brendan Foley. Ellis, a former golf star at Chipola, is 17th all-time in Division I victories with 749 heading into this season. Cumberland University (TN) recently named its court in honor of Ellis, who coached at Cumberland from 1973-75.

Pictured from left, are: Coach Brendan Foley, Coach Cliff Ellis, former Chipola players and Appreciation Club Officers Ronnie Myers and Robert Trammell.

A video of the Cliff Ellis court naming ceremony at Cumberland is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jZS4M48AqUs.

