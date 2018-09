Chipola TRIO officers

The Chipola College TRIO Society recently held an Installation of 2018-2019 Officers. Pictured (not in order, are): President Tyre Myrick, Vice President Tazjhani Baker, Secretary Christopher Oliver, Assistant Secretary – Nicholas Pittman, Treasurer Ariel Beswick, Parliamentarian Katie Braxton, Public Relations Coordinator Janice Baker, SGA Liaison Savannah Clemmons, Socials Coordinator Leamon Sims (not pictured – Angelica Godwin) and Social Media Consultant Charli Robbirds with TRIO faculty advisers Kristie Mosley and Angie Tyler.

Like this: Like Loading...