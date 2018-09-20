An argument leads to felony battery charges for an Ebro man

An Ebro man was arrested over the weekend, in Washington County, for domestic violence related charges.

On Saturday morning, September 15th, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident in which Jeremy Dowdy, 41, of Ebro had choked the victim during an argument. The victim reported the incident began with a verbal altercation regarding alleged drug use, at which time Dowdy became increasingly aggressive. Dowdy then began choking the victim, limiting the victim’s ability to breath.

When WCSO deputies arrived at the home, deputies observed markings around the victim’s neck. Prior to the deputies arriving, Dowdy had fled to a nearby convenience store but was quickly apprehended. Dowdy was taken into custody with no further incidents, after admitting to deputies that he had wrapped his arms around the victim.

Dowdy was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of battery by strangulation, a third degree felony.

