Woman arrested for exploiting elderly man

A 24 year old Chipley woman was arrested Friday on felony elderly abuse charges by Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 4th, WCSO received a report alleging that Julia Nichole Skipper, a caretaker of the victim, had used the 86 year old victim’s credit card numerous times without authorization. Initial statements provided information that Skipper had unauthorized charges in excess of $60,000 in the past two years.

During the investigation, Skipper advised WCSO investigators that she used the card for personal use, which included daily lunches, vaping oils, cigarettes, vehicle insurance, clothing, and toys. Skipper stated that she realized, “it had gotten out of hand, but did not know to what extent”.

Investigators found more than $19,000 was charged to the account, by Skipper, in a 3 and a half month time period.

Skipper was arrested on September 14th and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charge of exploitation of an elderly person $20,000 to $100,000, a second degree felony.

