NAS Pensacola hosts Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will close the 2018 season at their annual Homecoming Air Show on board Naval Air Station Pensacola on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 2 and 3.

Tentatively scheduled for both days will be extraordinary aerobatics by performers such as the Redline Aerobatic Team with Ken Reider and Jon Thocker. Adam Baker will fly his Extra 330 to thrill the crowd and Skip Stewart will pilot his Prometheus Biplane. The show will feature an F-22 Raptor demonstration from Langley Air Force base and a USAF Heritage Flight. Chris Darnell will drive the world’s fastest jet powered truck “Shockwave” at more than 300 miles per hour and Keith Sayers and the Freestyle Motocross Team will perform amazing stunts.

Along with incredible flying demonstrations, dozens of military and civilian aircraft will be on display. These static displays will include a variety of aircraft ranging from the present-day, state-of-the-art fighters to aircraft from the 1930s.

Gates open both days at 8 a.m. and admission and parking for all shows are free. Areas will be reserved for the physically challenged. Food and memorabilia will be available at numerous concession stands. Pets and coolers are not permitted.

Security personnel and signs will direct spectators to parking areas near the show site.

Additional information on the show and reserved seating, access: www.naspensacolaairshow.com.