Mathis obit

William “Bill” Thomas Mathis, Jr., age 84, passed from this life Monday, September 17, 2018 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital. He was born in Tampa, FL, on March 23, 1934 to William Thomas Mathis, Sr. and Sallie Modena (Greene).

Bill had retired from Bellsouth and was a resident of Washington County, coming from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife of 60 years, Catherine (Swingley) Mathis, three brothers: Homer Mathis, Marvin Mathis, and Everett Mathis, and his four sisters: Oleta Vines, Juanita Herring, Lillie Bell Simpson, and Myrtice Roberts.

William is survived by his son, Craig Brian Mathis and wife Hyphen of Lakeland, FL, two daughters: Jodi Reeves and husband Michael of Chipley, FL, and Diana Zaiter and husband Bakhos of St. Augustine, FL, six grandchildren: Chad, Kelly, Bethany, Brandon, Keaton, and Lauren, and five great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held 4:00 P.M., Friday, September 21, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held one hour prior.

