Lipford obit

David Wayne Lipford, age 77 of Cottondale, passed from this life on September 16, 2018 at his home.

David was born on November 9, 1940 in Jackson County, Florida, to Jim and Mary Porter Lipford. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, he owned and operated Gene Finch Auto Sales for 20 years and Country Side Truck Stop for over 5 years. He was a certified horticulturist, avid grass cutter, and a great chef. Most of all he will be remembered as a loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jim and Mary Porter Lipford; siblings: Preston Lipford, Pete Lipford, Sara Lipford Harris; daughter: Jill Lipford Stephenson.

He is survived by his loving children: Sandy Finch and husband Gene of Cottondale, Florida, David Wayne Lipford and wife Camille; three brothers: Punch Lipford and wife Barbara of Bonifay, Florida, Norman Lipford of Crawfordville, Florida, Herman Lipford and wife June of Marianna, Florida; grandchildren: Shena Grantham and husband Terence of Tallahassee, Florida, Taylor Allen and husband Sam of Milton, Florida, Megan Stephenson of Pensacola, Florida, Morgan Allen and husband Bryce of Lynchburg, Virginia, Brennan Harrison and fiancé Katy Jo Helm of Chattahoochee, Florida; great grandchildren: August Allen, Emmett Grantham; numerous nieces and nephews; Rusty his companion.

Graveside funeral service will be held 2:30 P.M. Sunday, September 23, 2018 at Lipford Cemetery in Marianna, Florida, with Rev. Chris Franklin officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 4-6P.M. Saturday, September 22, 2018 at Cottondale Assembly of God Church in Cottondale, Florida.