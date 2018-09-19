Kolmetz obit

Earl Ray Kolmetz, age 80 of Chipley, FL, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 16, 2018 surrounded by his family. Earl Ray was born at Hinson’s Crossroads on January 31, 1938 to Elam and Cora (Hinson) Kolmetz.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 47 years, Windell Mainer Kolmetz, and his brothers, Milton and Wilton Kolmetz.

He is survived by his son, Stephen Kolmetz of Colorado Springs, CO, one daughter, Kimberly Kolmetz Weaver and husband Tony of Chipley, FL, and son, Bruce Kolmetz and wife Kristy of Vernon, FL. He leaves a legacy of nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister in law, Iva Jean Dinkins, aunt, Bertha Jean Padgett and former wife, Elizabeth Hammock, one niece and two nephews.

Earl Ray loved fresh water fishing in his days of good health. Gardening was a passion as well. His career of selling Ford vehicles in his community helped build many long lasting relationships for which he was thankful and blessed.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. with visitation on Wednesday, September 19, 2018 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. Both will be held at Brown Funeral Home on Highway 77 in Chipley, FL. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

