Holman obit

Belinda Carter Holman, age 66 of Chipley, passed from this life on September 18, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Belinda was born on October 25, 1951 in Chipley, Florida to Neil Carter and Elnora Stewart. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida panhandle and worked for many years at West Point Home. She loved spending time with her family, crafting with her sister, and solving puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her parents; niece: Dalene Carter.

She is survived by her loving siblings: Wanda Williams of Cottondale, Florida, Jimmy Carter and wife Donna of Cottondale, Florida, Keith Carter and wife Minnie Donna of Chipley, Florida; nieces: Abby Todd, Allyson Godfrey; nephews: Landon Williams, Daniel Carter; numerous great nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.

A memorial services will be held in her honor 11A.M. Friday, September 21, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Billy Hendrix officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Obert Funeral Home.