FWC to meet Sept. 26-27 near Tallahassee

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will meet Sept. 26-27 at the Florida Public Safety Institute, 85 Academy Drive, Havana, FL 32333. The Institute is west of Midway on U.S. 90. Both days are open to the public.

The FWC is committed to providing opportunity for public input at each Commission meeting. As standard practice, the Commission welcomes public input regarding agenda items using the established speaker registration process and time limits. To accommodate as much input as possible from those attending, the Chairman reserves the right to designate the amount of time given to each speaker, including time donation to other speakers.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 8:30 a.m., and the public will be provided opportunities to speak on agenda items each day. The Commission will also provide time for public comment on subjects not on the agenda at the end of the first day, Sept. 26. Those who wish to offer comments during this period will be asked to make sure their comments are not related to any agenda item.

For the full Sept 26-27 agenda and links to background reports, go to MyFWC.com/Commission and select “Commission Meetings.” Those who cannot attend can follow coverage at Twitter.com/MyFWC (@MyFWC) and join in the conversation by using the #FWC2018 hashtag. Check the Florida Channel for possible live video coverage at TheFloridaChannel.org.