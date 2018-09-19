FDOT to hold public hearing on SR 79 PD&E Project

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a public hearing concerning the State Road (S.R.) 79 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study from S.R. 8 (I-10) to the Florida/Alabama State line in Holmes County Thursday, Sept. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. CDT at Northside Assembly of God, 1009 Range line Street, Bonifay. The hearing will begin with an informal open house at 5:30 p.m., followed by a formal presentation and public comment period at 6 p.m.

The intent of this hearing is to provide an opportunity for interested persons to review the analysis and findings and provide input on the Recommended Alternative for the S.R. 79 PD&E Study. Design is funded in FY 2021, construction is not funded in the FDOT Five Year Work Program.

Maps, drawings, and other information will be on display. FDOT representatives will be available to discuss proposed improvements, answer questions, and receive comments.

Environmental documents are available for review at the Holmes County Public Library, 303 J Etheridge, Bonifay. Persons wishing to submit written comments may do so at the hearing or mail/email them to Kimberly Stephens, P.E., FDOT Project Manager kistephens@hntb.com, 777 Main Street, Building A, Chipley, Florida 32428 no later than October 7, 2018.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Persons who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act or persons who require translation services (free of charge) should contact Kim Stephens at (850) 415-9015 at least seven days prior to the hearing.