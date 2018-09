The Washington County Board of County Commissioners will hold a budget hearing on September 19 at 5:05 p.m.

Agenda: September 19th Budget Hearing

The monthly meeting of the Washington County Board of County Commissioners will be held September 20 at 9 a.m.

Agenda: September 20th Board Meeting

A public meeting for the Highway 79 Corridor Authority is scheduled for Wednesday, September 26, at 2 p.m.

Notice of Public Meeting: 79 Corridor Authority Meeting Notice