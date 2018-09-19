Cloud obit

Mrs. Brenda Joyce Cloud, age 71, passed away September 18, 2018 at her home in Bonifay, Florida. She was born in Macon, Georgia, on March 7, 1947 to Joseph Floyd Sallas, Sr. and Dathene Elizabeth Sellers Sallas. She was preceded in death by her father and five grandchildren.

Mrs. Cloud was survived by her husband, Jackie Allen Cloud of Bonifay; her mother, Dathene Sallas Angarole; eight daughters: Carolyn Davlin of Bonifay; Malissa Russell of Bonifay; Ramona Sellers of Johnson City, TN; Kim Johns and husband Richie of Wausau, FL; Suki White and husband Chuck of Bonifay; Tracey Cocker and husband Muli of Waverly, OH; Amanda Cloud of Chipley, FL; Gay Kirkland of Bonifay; four sons: Donnie Cloud of Johnson City, TN; Jack Cloud of Dallas, TX; Christopher Cloud and wife Christina of Sunny Hills, FL; Lawrence Staley of Beaver, OH; one sister, Elaine Collins of Vero Beach; one brother, Joe Sallas and wife Ruthie of Bonifay; 27 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM Friday, September 21, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel, Bonifay with Rev. Mitch Johnson and Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held September 20, Thursday, 5-7 PM at Peel Funeral Home.