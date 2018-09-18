Jones obit

SFC (Ret.) Warren Napoleon Jones, of Orlando, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 11, 2018 in the Orlando Regional Medical Center of Orlando, Florida. He was 58 years old and a native of Panama City, Florida.

Warren was born in Panama City, Florida, to Everlene and Wintford Jones on July, 12, 1960. Baptized at an early age at Greater Friendship Baptist Church. He graduated from Bay High School in 1978. He married Johnnie Green on March 25th, 1989 in Lecompte, Louisiana. He graduated from St. Louis University in 2007 with a Master’s Degree in Education. He worked as a Principal for Innovational Middle Charter School for over ten years. He was a veteran of the Gulf War and served in the United States Army for 21 years and was awarded a variety of metals and awards. He was the Vice President of the Vette Masters Corvette Club of Florida and an active member at Parkview Christian Life Center.

Warren Jones is preceded in death by his father, Wintford Jones; son, Warren N. Jones, and aunts, Odessa Kyles, Maebelle Brooks, and Virgina Jones.

He is survived by his wife: Johnnie Jones; two (2) daughters: Meghan (Brannon) Papillion & Joannie Jones; mother: Everlene Jones; siblings: Billy Jones, Luverne (Wardell) Spearmen, Larry (Hattie) Jones, Dorothy (Ralph) Presley, Diane Duhart, Teresa (Kevin) Mathis, Sylvester Jones, Erick (J.Dia) Jones; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Warren’s life will be held 12 Noon CST, Thursday, September 20, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Greater Friendship Baptist Church of Panama City, Florida, with pastor Elder James E. Russ, Bishop Johnny Causey, Bishop Lonnie Mitchell, Sr., Dr. Tammy Anderson and Rev. Woodrow Wilson, officiating. Committal Services with Full Military Honors will take place 1 PM EST, Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Jacksonville National Cemetery of Jacksonville, Florida, with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public viewing will be held 2 hours prior to services on Thursday at the church.