Holmes obit

Jeremiah Dwayne Holmes, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2018 in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was 23 years old.

Jeremiah was born on August 18, 1995 to Donna and the late Jerrell Holmes in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He attended the public-school system of Walton County, graduating from Walton High School, Class of 2014. Jeremiah loved his church and was a faithful member of the Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church of DeFuniak Springs, Florida. He was employed with Wal-Mart in DeFuniak Springs, Florida as a Sales Associate. His loving smile and electric personality will be always remembered.

He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother: Donna Holmes (Harry, special friend) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; grandfather: John Holmes, Sr., of Chipley, Florida; aunts: Sue Gundry (Nathan), Janice Holmes, both of Freeport, Florida, and Patricia Lane of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; uncles: Jarvis Holmes (Marsha) of Freeport, Florida, John Holmes (Pam) and Jeff Holmes, both of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Jeremiah’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, September 22, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Union Springs Missionary Baptist Church with pastor, Rev. A.M. Johnson, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Euchee Valley Cemetery of Argyle, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be held from 10 AM – 8 PM, Friday, September 21, 2018 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church on Saturday.