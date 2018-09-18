Edwards obit

Keith Derrell Edwards, of Ebro, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2018 in the Bay Medical Care Center Hospice of Panama City, Florida. He was 47 years old.

Keith was born on December 30, 1970 to Pearlie (Bland) Edwards and the late Thomas Edwards in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. He was a faithful member of the Spirit Filled Church of God In Christ in Caryville, Florida. Keith was a lovable person, always having a smile on his face. Never meeting a stranger, he always had something positive to say when he came encounter with you.

He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Pearlie Edwards (Larry) of Ebro, Florida; son: Phillip Keith Edwards of Amesbury, Massachusetts; three (3) daughters: Heidi Edwards of Vernon, Florida, Alice Hathaway (Trey) of Chipley, Florida, and Sariah Edwards of Crestview, Florida; three (3) brothers: Kenneth Edwards (Carol) of Vernon, Florida, Tracy Edwards (Denise) of Apollo Beach, Florida, and Trevor Edwards of Ebro, Florida; his only sister who preceded him in death: Rev. Myra Andrews (John); along with a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life will be held 3 PM CST, Saturday, September 22, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida with pastor, Rev. Danny Burns, Elder Tony Howard and Jr. Bishop Willie A. Potter, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the St. Luke Memorial Gardens on Vernon, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM CST, Friday, September 21, 2018 at the Wausau Assembly of God in Wausau, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church Saturday.