Lawson obit

Ralph Raymond Lawson Jr., age 69 of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 15, 2018 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Ralph was born on February 13, 1949 in Pekin, Illinois to Ralph Raymond Lawson Sr. and Darlene (Pollitt) Lawson. He was a resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1982, coming from Illinois. He was a Licensed Minister and of the Holiness Faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Barbara Ann Lawson of Marianna, Florida; three sons: Ralph Raymond Lawson III and wife Dena of Altha, Florida, Jacob Lawson of Marianna, Florida, Johnie Lawson and wife Paige of Chipley, Florida; three grandchildren: Nicholas Lawson, Stephanie Lawson and Marley Jude Lawson.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.