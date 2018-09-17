Gas price update

Gasoline prices in Florida have fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.73/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 stations in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 0.5 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.84/g, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices on September 17 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.69/g in 2017, $2.15/g in 2016, $2.16/g in 2015, $3.29/g in 2014 and $3.45/g in 2013.

Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 3.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 4.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago. The national average has increased 0.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 23.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“With several areas of tropical weather moving away from the U.S. comes some breathing room for energy markets, with oil prices under pressure as the risk premium subsides, setting the stage for some relief at the gas pump as we progress through the week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Despite the tremendous blow and flooding of the Carolinas, Florence’s impact on oil delivery and refinery operations was next to nothing. Florence may make an impact on local pipelines in Florence’s path with power loss and flooding possible issues, but problems will be worked around as life pauses in these areas and where we see considerable demand destruction taking place as floods keep motorists from moving. In addition, this week marks the first full week of cheaper winter gasoline across most of the country as EPA regulations see their seasonal ease. This, coupled with lower demand in the weeks ahead, will push retail gasoline prices lower.”