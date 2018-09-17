Drug complaint results in arrest

BONIFAY – A Bonifay man is facing several charges following the complaint of possible drug activity at a Boswell Road address in Bonifay.

Investigators with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, September 14, and made contact with the home’s occupant, Matthew A. Bailey, 36.

Bailey subsequently pulled a cigarette pack from his shirt pocket that housed a clear bag containing several pills he stated were Clonazepam. Bailey then led investigators to a barn, which he unlocked to reveal a container with a bag of methamphetamine inside, as well as another container that held more than 20 grams of marijuana.

Nine marijuana plants, each standing about five feet in height, were also located behind a pump house on the property.

Bailey would later admit ownership of the marijuana to investigators but stated he did not know how the methamphetamine came to be in the barn or to whom it belonged.

A search of the inside of the home also resulted in the recovery of several boxes of ammunition from Bailey’s bedroom.

Bailey was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a controlled substance (Clonazepam), possession of methamphetamine, and cultivation of marijuana.