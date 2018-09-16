Holmes County Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction activities.

State Road (S.R.) 79 Utility Operations from County Road 173 to Esto – There will be intermittent north and southbound lane restrictions from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, Sept. 19 as crews perform tree trimming operations.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Blue Creek – The west bound lane of U.S. 90 over Blue Creek, just east of S.R. 81, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 26 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Choctawhatchee River – The westbound lane of U.S. 90 over the Choctawhatchee River at the Holmes/Washington County line will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.