The Bonnett Pond Community Church located at 2680 Bonnett Pond Rd will celebrate its 70th Homecoming on Sunday, September 23rd. Pastor Mack Glover and the congregation invite you to this occasion. The services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with all attending invited to stay and enjoy lunch. Please join us as Pastor Glover presents God’s Word and we thank the Lord for the 70 years he has blessed us. We look forward to the future as we celebrate our heritage.

