Work resumes on historic caboose

submitted by Gweneth Collins

If you happen to pass by the green of Washington County Historical Society/Farmers Market this week, you probably noticed that our historic caboose was the “hive” to a bunch of “worker bees.”

Refurbishing the caboose has been an on-going project during 2018 and completion is getting closer. Earlier this year Gulf Power placed the electric pole and outlet. The caboose body has been painted, and a roof leak and several broken windows have been repaired.

After a summer lull, volunteers from Shiloh Baptist Church grabbed paint brushes and stencils and got to work adding the railroad markings and some of the fine details. Work on the inside will begin as the weather cools even more.

Museum Director Dorothy Odom remarked, “These repairs would not have been possible without the support of our local community. We are planning on adding steps and a landing that will provide a safer way to access the caboose’s balcony. We are also working on a handicapped-accessible plan. By the holidays, our caboose should be “dressed up” for Christmas and ready for family holiday pictures!”

If you would like to make a contribution to the “Save Our Caboose” fund, please contact Dorothy at 638-0358, or send your contribution to Washington County Historical Society, 685 7th Street, Chipley, FL and designate “Save Our Caboose Fund.” All donations to this fund will be used towards saving our caboose.