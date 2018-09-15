Three arrested during Drug Task Force search warrant

A search warrant conducted by the Washington County Drug Task Force resulted in three arrests Thursday.

Just before 9 p.m., September 13, the Drug Task Force, a team of law enforcement officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department, initiated the search at a residence located on Tear Drop Trail, in Chipley.

Methamphetamine was located in multiple areas of the home, as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Three occupants of the residence, identified as 48-year-old Marcus Harrison, 46-year-old Melissa Harrison and 39-year-old Benjamin Best, were taken into custody and booked into the Washington County jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Best was also charged with possession of marijuana less than 20 grams.

Sheriff Crews and Chief of Police, Scott Thompson, are both committed to the safety of our communities and will continue to build cases which hold those selling drugs in our county accountable.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also report anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.