John “Rickey” Kent, age 54 of Alford, passed from this life on September 13, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Rickey was born on January 10, 1964 in Marianna, Florida, to Curtis Kent Sr. and Lula (Walters) Kent. He was a member of White Pond Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Curtis and Lula Kent Sr.; sister: Mary Mitchell.

He is survived by his loving siblings: Charles Edward Kent (Joan) of Alford, Florida, Gerald Kent of Alford, Florida, Curtis Kent Jr. of Alford, Florida, Frankie Kent (Bootsie) of Cottondale, Florida, Judy Rich (Chuck) of Chapin, South Carolina, Gail Burnett (Bill) of Alford, Florida, Elizabeth Corbin of Chipley, Florida, Linda Register (Larry) of Columbia, South Carolina, Kathryn Justice (Paul) of Ashford, Alabama, Carolyn Chancellor (Short) of Chancellor, Alabama, Wanda Grick (Jim) of Alford, Florida; nieces and nephews: Megan Rich, Matt Burnett, Mandy Conneely, Jennifer Crenshaw, Jordan Burnett, Shane Kent, Clayton Kent, Kevin Kent, Tracy Zick, Chad Corbin, Justin Register, Janna Register Martin, Julie Kent, Lisa Barton, Jeannie Justice, Kim Mengshoel, Donnie Chancellor, Angie Rawden, Debbie McGee, James Mitchell, Donna Goff, Pam Fox, Shanda Turner; several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11A.M. Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at Cottondale Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida, with Dr. Don Chancellor and Rev. Mark Feges officiating. Interment will follow in Kent Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Rickey’s honor to the Special Olympics at nationalspecialolympics.give.specialolympics.org.