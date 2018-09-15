Josey obit

Jo Ann Josey, 72 of Bonifay, Florida, died on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida.

Born Monday, May 20, 1946 in Keyser, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Lee Durst and the late Carrie Robinson Durst.

Surviving are daughter, Betty Grimbly and fiancé Justin Sims, son, Raymond Grimbly of Bonifay, FL, sister, Virginia DeVore of Bonifay, FL.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Friday, September 14, at Sims Funeral Home in Bonifay, with the Rev. Steve Burroughs officiating. Interment followed in Live Oak Cemetery.