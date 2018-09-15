Downer obit

Louis L. Downer Sr., age 89 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2018 at Hillview Assisted Living Facility in Graceville, Florida.

Louis was born on June 8, 1929 in Richland, Georgia, to Ray and Jewel (Poole) Downer. He served in the United States Navy. He was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the past 15 years since coming from Mexico Beach, Florida. He was a dedicated member of Holmes Creek Baptist. He spent his free time gardening and traveling. He loved his family dearly.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Veronica “Ronnie” Downer, parents: Ray and Jewel Downer; one daughter: Alexis Corbin.

He is survived by his son: Louis L. Downer Jr. and significant other Alan Haynie of Villa Rica, Georgia; one daughter: Sheilah D. Scheurich and husband Norman of Huntsville, Alabama; grandchildren: April, Jennifer (Shaun), Michael (Jennifer), T.J., Julia; great grandchildren: Rain, Robert, Alex, Sophia.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.