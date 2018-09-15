BCF to hold “See You at the Pole” event

Each year, students all over the world attending elementary schools through college join with the faculty and staff at their institutions for a time of corporate prayer. The yearly prayer event held during the Global Week of Student Prayer is more formally recognized as the See You at the Pole™ event. This year, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) will gather around the flagpoles located in the center of the Graceville campus on September 26, at 7:30 a.m., to pray.

The theme for the gathering this year is “Broken” which is based on the Scripture verse Ephesians 3:14, “I fall on my knees before the Father.” The entire BCF family will join with prayer warriors around the world during the annual See You at the Pole™ event, asking the Lord to be at work among the brokenness found throughout communities all over the earth and to bring revival. Those gathered around the BCF flagpoles will pray specifically for the college, the local community and leaders, the church, the nation, and the world.

The annual BCF See You at the Pole™ experience, led this year by the Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director Amanda Carnley and Campus Minister Lance Beauchamp, is always a powerful time of prayer as students and faculty unite as one and lift up their heart-felt petitions, requests, and concerns. Students, staff, and faculty are encouraged to be active in praying for the many needs that are present within our own communities and around the globe.

For more information about the See You at the Pole™ rally to be held this year at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.