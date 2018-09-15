BCF prepares for 6th Annual Olympics

As students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville prepare to take part in the annual BCF Olympics by making flags and deciding who will participate in which event, the underlying excitement is extremely high. This year’s Olympic Games will be held on Thursday, September 20, at 5:00 p.m. beginning with the singing of the National Anthem at the flagpoles in the center of the campus.

The Sixth Annual BCF Olympic Games will consist of many unique competitions, allowing students to showcase their teamwork skills and athleticism. Strong alliances will be formed as the “brother and sister” dorms housing single students living on campus join together to compete against other dorms and against the off-campus and married students on campus. The large variety of events includes the plank race, Tug-of-War, water bucket relay, egg toss, hula hoop race, and the infamous BCF Triathlon; just to name a few. Although the campus will be divided into groups all battling to become the new champions, this event always unites the student body as it promotes comradery, good fun, and fellowship.

Following the tradition of the past BCF Olympics, Baptist Collegiate Ministries (BCM) Director Amanda Carnley said the teams will be awarded a certain number of points based upon their performance for each event. After the final Olympic event, scores will be tallied to determine who this year’s trophy winners will be. The awards ceremony will take place in the BCF Wellness Center, as the victors of the Sixth Annual BCF Olympics will be presented with the first place trophy, as well as all of the bragging rights on campus.

Last year, the brother and sister dorms Eastlake, Ogletree, and Smith Hall claimed the title of champions. A Team Spirit award was also presented to the combined teams of new students known as “Napkin.” It is up in the air as to which team will take home the trophy this year, but a fun competitive atmosphere is beginning to take over the Graceville campus.

A special “Olympic Themed” meal will be available in the school’s dining facility beginning at 4:00 p.m. in support of the students participating in the Olympic Games! Everyone is welcomed to enjoy the meal in the Deese Center and then cheer on his or her favorite team(s).

For more information about student life events held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.