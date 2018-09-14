VHS Class of 88 reunion

Vernon High School Class of 1988 will be holding their 30-year reunion this year. Friday, October 12, the Homecoming Parade line will start at 12:30 p.m. with the parade beginning at 1 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help with assembly of the float. Additional details will be provided as the date approaches. In the homecoming game Vernon vs Jefferson County at 6:30, the class will sit together in a reserved area. Look for the class banner/sign. Class members will meet Saturday, October 13, 5 to 8 p.m. at Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, Pier Park 15701 Panama City Beach Pkwy., Panama City, Beach.

Like this: Like Loading...