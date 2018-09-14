Lewis obit

Mr. Wayne Jerome Lewis, age 58, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away September 12, 2018 at Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, Alabama. He was born April 21, 1960 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Robert G. Lewis and Lola Brown Lewis. In addition to his parents, Jerome was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Diane Lewis.

Jerome is survived by three children, Crystal Forehand and husband Lee of Dothan, AL, Nick Lewis of Panama City, FL, and Jessica Carroll and husband Casey of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Taylor, Tenley, Ty, Avery ♥; two brothers, Tim Lewis and wife Angie and Gerald Lewis both of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Janis Barton and husband Dickey of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, September 16, 2018, at New Bayview Church with Rev. Sylvia Foskey officiating. Interment will follow in the Lewis Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Saturday at New Bayview Church.