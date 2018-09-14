Hardy obit

Mrs. Rebecca Jane Hardy, age 94, a former resident of Holmes County, Florida, passed away at her daughter’s home in Milton, Florida. She was born November 8, 1923 in Geneva, Alabama, to the late William Ivy Grant and Fannie Mae Body Grant. In addition to her parents, Rebecca was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Monroe Hardy; her son, William Henry Hardy and son-in-law, Danny Anderson.

Mrs. Hardy is survived by her daughter, Ann Hardy Anderson of Milton, FL; one sister, Pat Pettis and husband, John of Bonifay, FL; her adopted granddaughter, Penny Hardy and husband Lamar; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Saturday, September 15, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Pettis and Rev. Joey Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in the Red Bay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.