Biggs obit

Samuel Biggs, age 41, passed from this life on Sunday, September 9, 2018, surrounded by the love of his brothers and sister. Samuel was born on October, 23, 1976, in Panama City, FL, to the late Vernon Edward and Violet Elaine Biggs. Samuel was a graduate of Trigg County High School in Cadiz, KY, and was the proud owner of Sam’s Heating and Air in Springfield, MO.

Samuel is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his brothers: Jon Biggs of Vernon, FL, and Todd Biggs and wife Tammi of Cibolo, TX; his sister, Rebecca Biggs, of Jacksonville, FL; and his nephews: Taylor, Trent, and Tanner Biggs.

The funeral service will be at Eastside Baptist Church in Vernon, FL, at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 16, 2018, with visitation 1 hour prior. Interment will follow at New Hope Methodist Cemetery. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.browfh.net