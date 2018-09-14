Abbitts obit

Mrs. Gladys Abbitts, age 99, a resident of Graceville, FL, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida, Graceville with her family at her bedside.

She was the widow of the late Reverend George Abbitts.

Sister Abbitts loved the Lord. She was an active member of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church where she served faithfully in several auxiliaries, including the Adult Choir, the Mother Board, Pastor Aide Ministry, Kitchen/Hospitality Ministry amongst other ministries in her church, community and the Second West Missionary Baptist Church.

Sister Abbitts loved spending time with her family and creating many memories where there was much laughing, cooking, and enjoying each other’s company. She always expressed the importance of having a relationship with Jesus, and she shared that with them throughout their lives. She had a loving spirit, was kind to everyone, always had a smile on her face, and an encouraging word to whomever she encountered. She was faithful in her daily devotion, and enjoyed praying for those in need of prayer. She will definitely be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Although we are saddened by her passing, we rejoice in knowing that she’s’ in a land “where she’ll never grow old.”

Many will always cherish and remember Sister Abbitts including her caretaker and family, Lola Roberts of Graceville, FL; numerous other family, church family and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 16, 2018, 4-7 PM, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be Monday, September 17, 2018, 11 AM, in the New Easter Missionary Baptist Church, Graceville, FL with the Pastor/Teacher Earnest Parker, Jr., officiating.

Sister Abbitts will be laid to rest beside her husband, Reverend George Abbitts, in the Graceville Community Cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.