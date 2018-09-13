Phillips obit

Bobby Joe Phillips, age 78, passed from this life on Wednesday, September 12, 2018, surrounded by friends and family. Bobby Joe was born on February 23, 1940, in Wausau, FL, to Homer and Lucille Carter Phillips.

Bobby Joe was a marine electrician, and a veteran of the armed forces, having served in the United States Navy. Bobby Joe continued his public service by serving as a former mayor of Wausau. He was also a Mason and was a member of the Orion Lodge of Wausau, FL.

Bobby Joe is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Donald Phil Phillips. He is survived by his son, Joe Phillips and wife Audrey of Granberry, TX; his daughters: Lynn Gothard and husband Al of Wausau, FL, Cindy Pettis and husband David, Sr. of Chipley, FL, and Sharon Gross and husband John of Wausau, FL; companion, Margie Bourg of Wausau, FL; sister-in-law, Dixie Phillips of Lake City, FL; nine grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.

The family will hold a visitation at the Wausau United Methodist Church from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., on Saturday, September 15, 2018, with a graveside service and interment to follow at 11:00 A.M. in the Wausau Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wausau, FL. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.browfh.net.