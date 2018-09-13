Nighbert obit

Cheryl R. Nighbert, age 74, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, at her home in Youngstown, FL. Cheryl was born on August, 21, 1944, in Washington, D.C., to the late Fay Nell Lay.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her mother. She is survived by her sons: Charles Shields of Panama City, FL, and Hans Pirinen of Youngstown, FL; her daughter, Stephanie Fath and husband James of Youngstown, FL; her brother, Timothy Allgood of CA; her grandchildren: Cheryl, James, Mary, Christian, Maddie, Jackie, Rachele, and Cheyenne; and her great grandchildren: Katie, Wyatt, Dylan, Austin, Kaden, Lincoln, Zaylee, Alexis, and Devon.

Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.browfh.net.