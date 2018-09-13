Fortner obit

Johnny Ray Fortner, 59 of Graceville, FL, joined his beloved mother and father in their Heavenly Home on Monday, September 10, 2018.

Johnny was born in Avon Park, FL on August 30, 1959 to the late Billy Ray and Sarah Bessie Budd Fortner. He worked as a heavy equipment operator with Conlan Company until he medically retired in 2009. Johnny was an excellent father and grandfather in which his grandchildren had a very special place in his heart. He was a hard worker and his favorite pastime was gardening, collecting John Deere tractors and carpentry.

A Celebration of His Life will be 2 p.m., Thursday, September 13, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with his son, Pastor John E. Barnes officiating.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.

Survivors include three children Jennifer Fortner, Marianna, Jessie Alton Barnes, Graceville, John E. Barnes (Tammy), Clarksville, TN; two sisters Shari Moffet (Russell), Grand Ridge, FL, Freda Adams, Graceville; mother of the children Candace May Proper, Bonifay, FL; eleven grandchildren Christine, Candace, Jonathan, Jenessa, Jason, Mariah, Dominick, Stephanie, Heather, Jessie, Cecilia; four great grandchildren; four nieces and nephews, Lacy Adams, David Ray Adams, Sarah Batts and Chrissy Deon.