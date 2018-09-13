Chipola College and United States Marine Corps

MARIANNA—Chipola College and the United States Marine Corps shared leadership, scholarship, internship, and employment opportunities with students on Sept. 11, 2018.

The USMC is collaborating with Chipola to provide leadership opportunities for students pursuing associate and baccalaureate degrees. Chipola provides certificates, associate, and baccalaureate degrees in a variety of disciplines. Visit www.chipola.edu to learn about Chipola’s educational programs.

The next USMC event will be held in the atrium of Building Z on Sept. 19, at 9 a.m.

For more information about Chipola and USMC collaborations, contact Dr. David Bouvin at 850-718-2380, email bouvind@chipola.edu OR SSgt Close, Aaron at 334-799-9083 or email aaron.close@marines.usmc.mil.