Carter obit

Ephesians 2:8 NIV “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God”

Mr. Jerry Thomas Carter (“Pops”), of Bradenton, FL, was a man of strong faith. He passed away on Saturday, September 8, 2018 in Newnan, GA, at the age of 76. Jerry was born in Chipley, FL. He grew up as the younger of two sons and was primarily raised by his grandmother. He attended school in Chipley, and later graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, FL. In 1960, he entered into the United States Air Force where he spent four years on active duty and two years in the reserves.

Jerry married Nancy Letson in 1977, and they had two children. Jerry owned and operated Davidson Insulation and Acoustics Inc. in Sarasota, FL. He continued to work in the construction industry as a manager until his retirement.

Jerry enjoyed fishing, traveling, drinking coffee, smoking cigarettes, and living in Manatee County. Jerry was a big man with an even bigger heart. Even while ill, he was making others laugh with his sarcastic, yet jovial humor. Above all, Jerry loved his family and would frequently tell others about his ‘good kids’.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Sara Carter, his son, Matthew Carter, daughter-in-law, Jaime Carter, and granddaughter Cameron Carter. He is preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Hazel and Jesse Bird, and brother, Wallace Kirkland.

Per Jerry’s wishes, his ashes will be scattered into the Gulf of Mexico where he loved to fish. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers or donations.