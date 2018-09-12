St. Matthew’s hosting 5K run

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church will host ‘The Saints Come Trotting In’ 5K Run and Gumbo Pot at the church, located on Highway 90 west in Chipley, on Saturday, Nov. 3rd, with registration for the run opening at 7:30 a.m.

Interested runners of all ages are invited to participate. Entry cost is $20 until Oct. 22nd, and $25 after that date. Entry applications can be found at the Chipley Library or on Facebook at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.Chipley.

Overall Male and Female 5K awards will be presented, as well as awards for top male and female racers in each age group. There will also be finisher’s ribbons for children who participate.

Entrants are invited to stay and enjoy food, music, and fellowship during and after the awards ceremony.