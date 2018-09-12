City Council meeting

The following agenda items were approved when the Chipley City Council met Tuesday night.

Ordinance No. 953 – Abandonment of Unopened Right-of-Way – Gilbert Drive. This Ordinance will close a portion of right-of-way, also known as Gilbert Drive.

Ordinance No. 954 – Zoning Change – Ruth Nallick – 1232 South Boulevard. This Ordinance will change a portion of Parcel ID 1858-0001 from Medium Density Residential to Neighborhood Commercial.

Ordinance No. 955 – Abandonment of Unopened Right-of-Way – Max Wells – East Boulevard & Pecan Street. This Ordinance will close an unopened right-of-way between East Boulevard and Pecan Street.

Ordinance No. 956 (1st Reading) – Abandonment of Unopened Right-of-Way – Terry Kirkland – Oak Avenue. This Ordinance, if approved, will close an unopened right-of-way also known as Oak Avenue.

P&Z Recommendation – Residential Home Placement – Donald Harrell – 965 Haywood Dr. The Planning & Zoning Board met on August 30 and approved the request for a new residential home placement for Parcel ID 00-2258-0107 located at 965 Haywood Drive.

P&Z Recommendation – Residential Home Placement – Donald Harrell – 996 Haywood Dr. The Planning & Zoning Board met on August 30 and approved the request for a new residential home placement for Parcel ID 00-2258-0123 located at 996 Haywood Drive.

P&Z Recommendation – Office Expansion – Gulf Power – 1195 Jackson Ave. The Planning & Zoning Board met on August 30 and approved the request for office expansion for Parcel ID 00-1809-0000 located at 1195 Jackson Avenue.

Special Event Application – Chipley High School Homecoming Parade – The Chipley High School will have Homecoming on Friday, October 19, and would like to have a parade beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Special Event Application – Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church – 5K Run. Saint Matthew’s Episcopal Church would like to hold this event on Saturday, November 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Special Event Application – American Cancer Society – Relay for Life. The American Cancer Society would like to hold this event at Pals Park on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

Special Event Application – The Merchants of Historic Chipley – Trunk or Treat. The Merchants of Historic Chipley would like to hold this event at Pals Park on Saturday, October 27, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Special Event Application – Washington County Public Library – Movie Night. The Washington County Library would like to hold this event at Pals Park on Tuesday, October 2, at 6:30 p.m.

Special Event Application – Washington County Sheriff’s Department – WSCO County Night Out – Outdoor Movie. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department would like to hold this event at Pals Park on Saturday, October 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Special Event Application – Chipley Christmas Festival. The Chipley Christmas Fest LLC would like to hold this event at the Chipley Farmer’s Market on Friday, December 7, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.