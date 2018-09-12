Arrests made following fraud/theft spree

After a two week investigation, Chipley Police Department investigators, along with Graceville and Bonifay Police Departments, have been working in conjunction to solve a fraud/theft spree, which spans over 3 jurisdictions. The investigation revealed at least 3 victims having had checks stolen and 5 suspects cashing them at local banks and businesses. It was discovered during that investigation that same suspects were involved in a local theft of lawn equipment of valued at close to $1,000.00.

Lorenda Nicole Pelham of Chipley, Charles Lorenzo Lee of Noma, and Emily Sierra Kent of Chipley have been charged by the Chipley Police Department for Theft and Fraud and are currently being held in the Holmes County Jail on similar charges.

Additional warrants for Leroy Tyron Cady of Chipley and Sabrina Neal of Alford were obtained for charges of Fraud and Dealing in Stolen Property. If you know the whereabouts of Sabrina Neal or Leroy “Tyron” Cady or have information regarding this or other ongoing cases call the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or your local crime stoppers to remain anonymous at 850-638-TIPS.