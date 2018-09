The Wausau Town Council will meet on Thursday, September 13, at 6 p.m. for their regular monthly meeting. Two additional public meetings to discuss grants will be held at 5 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.

AGENDA.docx PUBLIC MEETING ON FRDAP

AGENDA.docx PUBLIC MEETING PHASE VII (1) (2)

AGENDA.docx SEPTEMBER 13, 2018[1]