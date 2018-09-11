Students recognized at School Board

Posted onAuthoreditorLeave a comment

The following students were recognized for perfect test scores when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

  • Jayla Kindelspire – Biology 1 EOC
  • Dylon Bragg          – Biology 1 EOC
  • Rebecca Patton    – Grade 3 Mathematics
  • Mason Taylor        – Grade 3 Mathematics
  • Ava Chadwell        – Grade 4 Mathematics
  • Brookley Garland – Grade 4 Mathematics
  • Aidoan Gross        – Grade 4 Mathematics
  • Brantley Kirkland – Grade 4 Mathematics
  • Lawson Corbitt   – Grade 5 Mathematics
  • Landon Cooper   – Grade 3 Mathematics

All items on the agenda were approved: Click Here

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.