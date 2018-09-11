Students recognized at School Board

The following students were recognized for perfect test scores when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.
- Jayla Kindelspire – Biology 1 EOC
- Dylon Bragg – Biology 1 EOC
- Rebecca Patton – Grade 3 Mathematics
- Mason Taylor – Grade 3 Mathematics
- Ava Chadwell – Grade 4 Mathematics
- Brookley Garland – Grade 4 Mathematics
- Aidoan Gross – Grade 4 Mathematics
- Brantley Kirkland – Grade 4 Mathematics
- Lawson Corbitt – Grade 5 Mathematics
- Landon Cooper – Grade 3 Mathematics
All items on the agenda were approved: Click Here