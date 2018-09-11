Students recognized at School Board

The following students were recognized for perfect test scores when the Washington County School Board met Monday night.

Jayla Kindelspire – Biology 1 EOC

Dylon Bragg – Biology 1 EOC

Rebecca Patton – Grade 3 Mathematics

Mason Taylor – Grade 3 Mathematics

Ava Chadwell – Grade 4 Mathematics

Brookley Garland – Grade 4 Mathematics

Aidoan Gross – Grade 4 Mathematics

Brantley Kirkland – Grade 4 Mathematics

Lawson Corbitt – Grade 5 Mathematics

Landon Cooper – Grade 3 Mathematics

All items on the agenda were approved: Click Here